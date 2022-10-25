  • Home
Jamia Millia Islamia To Host Start-Up Founders, Investors Meet On October 29

The founder’s meet-up, a JMI statement said, has been organised to promote the startup and innovation culture in and around the university.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 5:31 pm IST

JMI will organise Start-Up Founders and Investors Meet
New Delhi:

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will organise a start-up founders and investors meeting on October 29. The Entrepreneurship Cell, Jamia Millia Islamia (E-Cell, JMI), a student body under the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) will organise the start-up founders and investors meet on the occasion of the Foundation Day of the university. The founder’s meet-up, a JMI statement said, is being organised to promote the startup and innovation culture in and around the university.

According to a JMI statement, three company founders will visit the campus as chief guests for the Founders Meet, providing a venue for the campus's other investors, founders, and grassroots business people to learn, thrive, develop, and explore all the problems and solutions occupying their minds.

Along with founders' talks, the event will also feature pod discussions, high networking opportunities, and question and answer series, the JMI statement said. The registration form for this Founders Meet has been made available on the E-Cell JMI's official social media handles.

E-Cell JMI seeks to give students the chance to work on their business ideas and hone their entrepreneurial skills while creating a startup ecosystem on campus to foster innovation and give students crucial corporate exposure, it added.

