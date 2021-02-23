Jamia Millia Islamia Holds Discussion On Teaching Chinese Language In India

The UGC China Studies Centre, MMAJ Academy of International Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) held a panel discussion on “The National Education Policy 2020: Implications for Chinese Language Teaching in India”. The speakers discussed the importance of teaching Chinese language in India and its impact on the Indian education system.

The session was chaired by Ambassador TCA Rangachari who highlighted the role of Indian universities in generating interests among the students regarding the Chinese language and education.

The event was attended by more than 100 participants and it was followed by discussions on several themes pertaining to Chinese language education including the National Eligibility Test (NET) in Chinese language and the role of both the public and the private sector in creating better job markets for Chinese learners in India.

Prof Priyadarsi Mukherji teaching Chinese at Jawaharlal Nehru University elaborated on the importance of learning Chinese languages for the Indian students due to strategic reasons as both India and China share boundaries. He also reiterated the importance of research on archival sources for a better understanding of India and China. He also called for a national hub of institutions to teach Chinese language.

Ms. Mamta Rani Agarwal, Additional Secretary at the Association of Indian Universities, gave a comprehensive presentation on the different aspects of the NEP and on the idea of implementing equitable and inclusive education in India.

Prof. Avijit Banerjee, Professor in Chinese, Visva Bharati University deliberated on the importance of the Chinese language to understand the neighbouring country as a whole. He further spoke of the increasing need of learning foreign languages in the globalised world.

Prof. Ajay Darshan Behera, Officiating Director, MMAJ Academy of International Studies outlined the need for a better vision for the Area Studies and language programmes in India.