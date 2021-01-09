JMI Open Book Examinations: Mock Tests From January 18; Details Here

  • Home
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will conduct mock tests ahead of the open book exams from January 18 for the students of odd semester/ year to get them accustomed to the online open-book examination process.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 9, 2021 4:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Jamia Millia Islamia University, or JMI, will conduct mock tests for the online open-book exams from January 18, 2021, in a phase-wise manner. The odd semester and final year students can take the mock tests as per schedule. Earlier on January 4, the university had also released the detailed guidelines on how the online open-book examination will be conducted.

The mock tests ahead of the JMI open book exams are meant to help students appearing for the odd semester and final exams to get accustomed to the examination process including downloading of question papers, writing the answers, scanning of the answer sheets and uploading the answer sheets on the portal.

The university will send an email to all the students reiterating the details of the mock tests including the schedule of the mock test, website link, user-id and passwords. The students can also find the JMI mock exam details on www.jmicoe.in. The university has also created a dedicated help desk number and an email id to address students’ concerns during online JMI mock examinations. These are -- 07314855182 and jmiexamonlinehelp@gmail.com.

As per JMI guidelines on online open book examinations, the students of JMI odd semester and final year examinations will be provided three hours to take the test, with an additional one hour to upload the responses. Students would have to upload the images of their handwritten answer sheets against each question. However, students under Divyang category will be provided five hours time.

