JMI Admission 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Form Deadline For UG/ PG Courses

Image credit: File Photo The candidates can apply till May 31

JMI Admission 2022: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the application form submission deadline for the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma and advanced diploma programmes. The candidates can now apply till May 31, which was earlier scheduled to be closed on May 27. "On the request of the applicants, the Vice-Chancellor, JMI has very kindly approved further extension in the last date of filling online application form for all Jamia programmes of PG/ UG/ Diploma/ Advanced Diploma etc and Foreign Nationals/ NRI wards for the academic session 2022-2023," Jamia Millia Islamia notification mentioned. The application process is open at jmi.ac.in.

The online application forms submission date for BTech/ BArch admission has also been extended till June 20 considering the extended schedule of JEE Mains and NATA exams 2022, the release read.

Over 1 lakh (1,03,397) candidates have applied for the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) UG/ PG programmes. According to a PTI report, out of the total candidates applied for the 136 programmes for the academic session 2022-23, 56,667 are females. Among the 136 programmes, 39 are undergraduate courses and 78 postgraduate courses.

The JMI released its admission prospectus last month online and admission forms were made available from April 14. It had extended the last date for submission of online application forms for all graduate and postgraduate courses till May 25. For details on Jamia Millia Islamia admission process, please visit the official website- jmi.ac.in