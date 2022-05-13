Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline For UG, PG Admissions To May 25

Image credit: Shutterstock JMI extends registration deadline for UG, PG admission

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the registration deadline for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses till May 25. Earlier, the last date to submit the JMI admission forms was May 13. The deadline for registration has been extended for all JMI programmes including UG, PG, postgraduate diploma, advanced diploma and diploma programmes, except for the PhD programme.

JMI said this was done as the last date for registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been extended to May 22. Candidates who wish to apply for JMI programmes can register themselves on the official website-- jmi.ac.in.

"In view of the extension in the last date of CUET Admission form, the Vice-Chancellor, JMI has very kindly approved the extension in the last date of filling of online application form for all Jamia programmes like PG/UG/PG Diploma/ Advanced Diploma/ Diploma programmes and Foreign Nationals/NRI wards except PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-2023 from 13.05.2022 to 25.05.2022," the university said in a notification.

"The applicants who have applied for JMI programmes under CUET are also required to fill the JMI registration form on the university examinations website till 25.05.2022," JMI said.

JMI had earlier announced that admission to 10 courses will be through the CUET. Last month, The university released its admission prospectus and said online admission forms were made available from April 14.

Jamia Millia Islamia is also likely to postpone its entrance test as the dates are overlapping with CBSE Class 12 board exams. The revised schedule is likely to be issued soon.

"We have decided to extend the dates of entrance exams as 12th class exams are underway and they were overlapping with entrance exams. The last date for submission of applications will also be extended form May 12 to May 25," Registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri said.

As per the schedule, entrance tests to courses not covered under the CUET were to be conducted by the institution from June 2.

-With PTI Inputs