Jamia Millia Islamia Denies Any Financial Crunch, Says UGC Released Substantial Grant Recently

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday rejected reports regarding the university facing a "financial crunch", saying the University Grants Commission has recently released a substantial grant to it.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 25, 2022 1:36 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday rejected reports regarding the university facing a "financial crunch", saying the University Grants Commission has recently released a substantial grant to it. The university issued a statement after Jamia Teachers Association President Majid Jamil told the media that the university is facing a financial crisis.

In the statement, Jamia's Public Relations Office stated that it is factually incorrect and the university does not take any responsibility for Jamil's personal comments. The report also mentions Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar's remarks, confirming the crisis that the university is facing. The university has clarified that the Vice-Chancellor has not made any such remarks in the recent past.

"The Vice-Chancellor herself has announced publicly at the Teachers Day function on 5th September 2022 based on the UGC letters dated September 1, 2022 that the UGC has released a substantial grant for the university to meet all the funds required for pending medical bills, reimbursement of tuition fee, post-retirement benefits, etc. and will very soon release more grants to meet other requirements of the university," the statement read.

"Accordingly now the additional grant and salary grant have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Education/UGC letters dated September 22, 2022," the statement read. Professor Majid Jamil has spoken to the media without confirming the same with the university administration, the varsity said. "The university does not take any responsibility for his personal comments," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

