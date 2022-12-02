Jamia Millia Islamia Declares Holiday On December 4, Reason Delhi MCD Elections 2022

  • Home
Jamia Millia Islamia has declared holiday on December 4 due to the Delhi MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) election 2022.

New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia has declared holiday on December 4 due to the Delhi MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) election 2022. The university and its affiliated institution, departments, centres and offices will remain close on December 4. The JMI has also stated that the Jamia schools and university's library will also remain closed in lieu of Delhi MCD election 2022.

As per the JMI statement, "the university and its maintained institutions, departments, centres, offices included Jamia schools and university library shall remain closed on December 4 on account of MCD election 2022.” The Delhi MCD elections 2022 will be conducted in a total of 13,665 polling booths for 250-wards on December 4, 2022.

Earlier Today, the Directorate of Education, Delhi has also declared holiday for all government schools on December 3, due to the Delhi MCD polling preparation. The circular issued by the DoE Delhi also directed all schools to remain open on December 10, 2022, despite being the second Saturday of the month.

The winter vacation in the national capital for classes from nursery to 5th will be given in January 2023. The schools will stop academic activities for students in these classes from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, there will no offline or online classes conducted during the vacation.

