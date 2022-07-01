Jamia Millia Islamia Declares Class 12 Regular Board 2022 Exam Results

JMI announces Class 12 result

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has declared the result of Class 12 Regular board exams today, July 1. The JMI Class 12 exams results have been announced for Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Out of the total students assessed in all the three streams 52.35 per cent were boys and 47.65 per cent were girls. The JMI Class 12 result is available online at jmicoe.in.

In the Science stream Mohammad Qadir Nawab topped the examination with 95 per cent marks. While Rashid Zaman and Sidra Bukhari has secured the second and third positions respectively by scoring 93.6 per cent and 93.4 per cent marks.

In the JMI Class 12 Arts stream, Zulekha Akhtar has obtained the first rank with 96.8 per cent marks. Sheikh Waris Ahmed Azad got the second position by securing 95.2 per cent marks and Kulsoom Fatama has secured the third position with 94.8 per cent marks.

In Commerce stream Hana, Iffat Jahan and Arham Khan have secured first, second and third position respectively. While Hana got 94.6 per cent, Iffat Jahan has secured 92.8 per cent and Arham Khan 91.8 per cent marks.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Akhtar congratulated thel students and wished them bright future. She hoped that they would contribute meaningfully to nation building and bring laurels to the institution, a JMI statement said.

Professor Akhtar said that those who missed to secure top positions by a few numbers should not be disheartened and work hard for the competitions and challenges ahead in life. She appreciated the efforts of the Registrar, JMI Prof. Nazim Husain Jafri, Deans and other faculty members who worked tirelessly for the smooth conduct of the exam.

She also appreciated the efforts of the staff members of the Controller of Examination Office for timely declaration of results.

In the Science stream, the overall pass per centage is 99.79 per cent, while in Arts and Commerce, it is 97.46 per cent and 98.24 per cent.

In Science and Arts streams, girls have outshine boys. In the Science stream, as many as 168 male and 170 female candidates have secured first division with distinction while a total of 151 students including boys and girls got simple first division.

In Arts stream 96 male and 128 female students secured first division with distinction while 114 students secured simple first division. In Commerce stream 66 male and 34 female students secured first division with distinction while 68 students secured simple first division, the JMI statement added.