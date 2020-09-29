Jamia Millia Islamia Conducts Webinar On 'Gandhian Thoughts and Philosophy' With California State University

JMI, California State University Holds Webinar On Gandhian Philosophy

To Celebrate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI), New Delhi, on Tuesday held a webinar on 'Gandhian Thoughts and Philosophy', in collaboration with California State University, Sacramento, USA. According to official information, this was the third webinar in the series which is in sync with the University Grants Commission’s proposal to disseminate Gandhian Thought and Philosophy in intellectual circles.

Robert S Nelson, President, California State University, was the Chief Guest of the webinar. Professor Ajay S Singh, Department of Environmental Studies, California State University, Sacramento, USA was the main speaker who delivered a lecture on ‘Gandhi and the U.S. Environmental Movement’. JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar chaired the webinar session.

Gandhi’s ideas on environment are intimately linked with his ideas relating to the polity, economy, health, and development, Prof Akhtar said in the webinar.

The concepts of “ecology” and “environmentalism” never figured in his (Gandhi’s) writings and speeches yet he is seen as a thinker with profound ecological sensibility, Prof Akhtar added.

Prior to this, JMI has conducted two webinars on Gandhian Thoughts and Philosophy with the University of Oxford, UK and SNU, South Korea.