Jamia Millia Islamia To Celebrate Its 102nd Foundation Day On October 29

JMI will celebrate its 102nd Foundation Day on October 29.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will celebrate its 102nd Foundation Day on October 29, 2022. The celebrations will begin at the university from tomorrow, October 28. Dr Subhas Sarkar, Ministry of Education, Government of India will be the chief guest of the main event. The event will also be graced by Ramchander Jangra, MP, Rajya Sabha and Professor Asim Ali Khan, Director General, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Government of India. A number of cultural programmes will be organised in the cultural evening on October 29.

Dr Zakir Husain Central Library of the university is organising an exhibition on 'Jamia Millia Islamia: History & Freedom Fighters' on October 28 at Dr Zakir Husain Central Library. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Mr Parvesh Walia, Regional Sales Manager M/s Believe Cosmetics Private Limited. JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor, Najma Akhtar will preside over the inaugural function. The AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, JMI will organise a student film festival ‘AJKMCRC Filmotsav’ tomorrow where films made by students of the centre will be screened at the Preview Theatre of the centre from 10 am to 5 pm.

Also Read || Jamia Millia Islamia: 12 Research Scholars Selected For Prime Minister Research Fellowship

The Premchand Archives and Literary Centre, JMI will organise a dramatised reading of Munshi Premchand’s ‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi’. Students of PGD Acting of the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, JMI will be performing in the programme tomorrow from 11:30 am.

Jamia Alumni Connect (JAC) (Delhi Chapter) is also organising a programme on October 30 at JMI from 5 pm to 7 pm. Dr Hanif Qureshi, Commissioner of Police, Panchkula and Dr Upendra Giri, International Member, JAC (California, USA) will be the chief guest of the function.