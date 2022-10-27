  • Home
  • Education
  • Jamia Millia Islamia To Celebrate Its 102nd Foundation Day On October 29

Jamia Millia Islamia To Celebrate Its 102nd Foundation Day On October 29

Dr Subhas Sarkar, State Minister of Education, Government of India will be the chief guest of JMI’s 102nd Foundation Day.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 27, 2022 8:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Islamia: 12 Research Scholars Selected For Prime Minister Research Fellowship
Jamia Millia Islamia To Host Start-Up Founders, Investors Meet On October 29
Jamia Millia Islamia Calls For Admission To Short-Term Job Oriented Courses
21 Jamia Millia Islamia Researchers In Stanford University’s Global List Of Top 2 Per Cent Scientists
Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration For Three Part-Time Self-Financed Courses
Jamia Millia Islamia Launches Masters In Virology Programme; Apply Till October 10
Jamia Millia Islamia To Celebrate Its 102nd Foundation Day On October 29
JMI will celebrate its 102nd Foundation Day on October 29.
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will celebrate its 102nd Foundation Day on October 29, 2022. The celebrations will begin at the university from tomorrow, October 28. Dr Subhas Sarkar, Ministry of Education, Government of India will be the chief guest of the main event. The event will also be graced by Ramchander Jangra, MP, Rajya Sabha and Professor Asim Ali Khan, Director General, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Government of India. A number of cultural programmes will be organised in the cultural evening on October 29.

Dr Zakir Husain Central Library of the university is organising an exhibition on 'Jamia Millia Islamia: History & Freedom Fighters' on October 28 at Dr Zakir Husain Central Library. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Mr Parvesh Walia, Regional Sales Manager M/s Believe Cosmetics Private Limited. JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor, Najma Akhtar will preside over the inaugural function. The AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, JMI will organise a student film festival ‘AJKMCRC Filmotsav’ tomorrow where films made by students of the centre will be screened at the Preview Theatre of the centre from 10 am to 5 pm.

Also Read || Jamia Millia Islamia: 12 Research Scholars Selected For Prime Minister Research Fellowship

The Premchand Archives and Literary Centre, JMI will organise a dramatised reading of Munshi Premchand’s ‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi’. Students of PGD Acting of the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, JMI will be performing in the programme tomorrow from 11:30 am.

Jamia Alumni Connect (JAC) (Delhi Chapter) is also organising a programme on October 30 at JMI from 5 pm to 7 pm. Dr Hanif Qureshi, Commissioner of Police, Panchkula and Dr Upendra Giri, International Member, JAC (California, USA) will be the chief guest of the function.

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jadavpur University Only State-Run University In Country In QS Sustainability World Ranking
Jadavpur University Only State-Run University In Country In QS Sustainability World Ranking
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 35,000 Candidates Opt For Upgrade Against CSAS Round 1 Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 35,000 Candidates Opt For Upgrade Against CSAS Round 1 Allocation
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC Issues Notice Allowing Change Of Nationality
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC Issues Notice Allowing Change Of Nationality
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Merit List Tomorrow
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Merit List Tomorrow
IGNOU Extends Last Date For July 2022 Session Registration Till October 31
IGNOU Extends Last Date For July 2022 Session Registration Till October 31
.......................... Advertisement ..........................