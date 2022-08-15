Jamia Millia Islamia Carrying Indian Traditions Forward, Making Country Progressive: Vice-Chancellor

  • Home
Along with carrying forward the Indian traditions with diligence, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is playing an essential role in building a progressive, powerful and respectable country, Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 15, 2022 8:25 pm IST | Source: PTI
New Delhi:

Along with carrying forward the Indian traditions with diligence, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is playing an essential role in building a progressive, powerful and respectable country, Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said on Monday. The Vice-Chancellor was speaking at the 76th Independence Day celebration at the university under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"JMI is carrying forward the proud traditions of the country with diligence. The university is playing an important and unique role in making the country progressive, powerful and respectable. We all know that the progress of the nation is the progress of all of us," she said. Ms Akhtar said that we are very happy that every step taken by JMI for the progress of the nation has always been worthy of the praise of the government.

"We all are playing an important role in nation building through our hard work. The university has achieved 3rd rank in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and the credit goes to all of you," Ms Akhtar added. JMI Vice-Chancellor and Chief Guest of the function Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and Officiating CEO, National Skill Development Council (NSDC) hoisted the tricolour at the forecourt of M.A. Ansari Auditorium of the university.

The hoisting of the national flag was followed by the singing of the National Anthem by students and staff of the university. Top achievers in UPSC Civil Services Exams (CSE) from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), JMI this year were also felicitated during the event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

