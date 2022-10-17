Jamia Millia Islamia Calls For Admission To Short-Term Job Oriented Courses

Image credit: File Photo The registration will commence on October 19

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is inviting interested, eligible aspirants for admission to short-term job oriented courses. The 3-month online/ offline skill-based courses are for professionals/job seekers/school dropouts/ university students.

The courses are- Basics of Digital Marketing, Tailoring and Embroidery Training, Beautician Training, Computer Hardware and Networking and Bakery Training. The registration will commence on October 19, the candidates can apply at jmi.ac.in. ALSO READ | Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration For Three Part-Time Self-Financed Courses

According to Jamia Millia Islamia, apart from Basics of Digital Marketing which will be held in online mode, other courses- Tailoring and Embroidery Training, Beautician Training, Computer Hardware and Networking and Bakery Training are to be held in offline mode. The minimum fees for courses are Rs 3,000, while maiximum is Rs 5,000.

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship has developed an understanding with “Job Hai” a Naukri Group venture, to provide placement support to enrolled students following the successful completion of the courses. Jamia Millia Islamia has also provide contact details; call at +91-11-26981717 extn. 2590 and 2591 or write at cie@jmi.ac.in for further enquiries.