Jamia Millia Islamia Begins PhD Entrance Exams In Offline Mode From Today

Image credit: Jamia Millia Islamia JMI conducts offline PhD entrance tests from today

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started the PhD entrance test from today. The entrance tests were held in two shifts at various test centres on the JMI campus. All Covid-19 related guidelines and protocols were followed during the test. This PhD Entrance test is the first offline-mode examination conducted by JMI this year, an official statement said. The entrance tests for PhD will continue till June 28, 2021.

JMI held PhD entrance tests for admission to Faculty of Humanities & Languages and Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics today. As many as 12,000 students have applied for PhD programme in different departments of the university this year.

Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Najma Akhtar said that considering the ongoing Covid pandemic it was a big challenge for the university to start entrance exams but it was very essential and need of the hour to conduct the entrance tests at the earliest which we have conducted successfully.

All Covid-19 related guidelines and protocols were followed during the JMI entrance tests. Examination centres, according to the official statement, were sanitised a day before the exam and candidates were asked to bring their own water bottles and pocket size hand sanitizers.

Examinees were allowed to enter examination centres while following social distancing norms, with proper face masks and temperature check. Seating arrangements inside the examination halls were also made following the social distancing norms, it added.

The JMI statement further added: “Waiting areas for parents/guardians have also been created at various test centres on the university campus with chairs to sit, pedestal fans etc.”