Jamia Millia Islamia Begins Application For Online Distance Learning Programmes

The last date to submit the JMI application is March 25, while students will be allowed to pay the application fee till April 10.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 2, 2022 6:43 pm IST

JMI invites application for online distance learning programmes
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started the application process for the distance mode admission at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). Students willing to take admission for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes for the 2021-22 session can apply online at jmicoe.in. The last date to submit the JMI application is March 25, while students will be allowed to pay the application fee till April 10.

The students have to get their documents verified between March 9 and April 8 to complete the admission process, a JMI statement said.

“Jamia Millia Islamia invites applications for the Distance Mode admission at the Centre for Distance and Online Education for the academic session 2021-22 (beginning from January),” an official statement issued in this regard said.

“CDOE, JMI offers the admission for various postgraduate, graduate, diploma and certificate programs, and the online application form is available from 2nd March, 2022 onwards on the website www.jmicoe.in,” it added.

A candidate, to be eligible for online distance learning programme must have passed the qualifying examination from a board, university or institute recognized by JMI. Jamia Millia Islamia recognizes degrees of all central universities, state universities, institutions of national importance and foreign universities, provided that their equivalence has been established by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Applicants must keep these items ready while filling the application form -- email id, mobile number, scanned photo and signature, and online banking details.

JMI Application: Direct Link

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission JMI Admission Prospectus
