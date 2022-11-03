Jamia Millia Islamia Approves Renewal, New Allotment Of Hostels To Its Students

Jamia Millia Islamia

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will start the renewal and new allotment process of hostels to its students soon. The JMI Vice-Chancellor, Najma Akhtar, has approved the opening process of all the hostels for boys' and girls' in the university campus. The university earlier closed the hostels after shifting to offline classes during the pandemic. However, the hostels were remain closed even after as the administration cited renovation and construction work.

In a meeting with the Deans of Faculties held on November 2, the Vice-Chancellor announced to immediately allot those hostels to students where the renovation work has been completed. JMI has multiple hostels for girls and boys students with a maximum capacity of 4,000 students.

The notification issued by the university reads, "The Vice-Chancellor, JMI, has approved that the opening process of all the hostels of boys' and girls', where the renovation work has been completed, be started immediately as decided in the meeting of Deans of Faculties held on November 2, 2022."

"All Provosts of the Hall of Boys' and Girls' Residences are, therefore, requested to start the process of renewal/new allotment in a time-bound manner so that students may use the hostel facilities after winter vacation," it added.