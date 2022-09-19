Jamia Millia Islamia Alumna Gets European Space Agency Award

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) alumna has been awarded the Space Agency Award. Esha who completed her BTech in Mechanical Engineering in 2013 has been awarded the Space Sustainability Award 2021 by the European Space Agency (ESA) at the European Interparliamentary Space Conference (EISC) in the category of ‘Special mention of Jury’. The award ceremony was held on September 16 in the French Senate, Paris, France.

Ms Esha has developed a concept of an innovative sailing device for the next generation satellites. This sailing device, a JMI statement said, has the capability to increase the orbital decay rate consistently with minimum sail area and mass. This idea has been filed for a patent also.

This Europran Space Agency Award targets young scientists to appreciate their ideas, which promotes sustainable use of space. It also provides a platform for these scientists to pitch their ideas in EISC, JMI added.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar congratulated Ms Esha for the great achievement and hoped that it will motivate other female students of the university to dream big and achieve their goals with hard work and perseverance.

Ms Esha is currently working as a Research Associate in the Department of Component Development, Leibniz-Institute of Composite Material GmbH, Germany. After completing her BTech from JMI she worked in a consultancy service for one and a half year and then went to Singapore to pursue Master in Aerospace engineering from Nanyang Technological University and the Technical University of Munich. Her father Dr Anil Kumar is an Associate Professor at the Department of Hindi, JMI.

Click here for more Education News