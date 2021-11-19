Image credit: FILE The admission process will be closed on December 6

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2021: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)'s Centre for Distance and Open Education (CDOE) has released admission notifications to online diploma, certificate and post-graduate online programmes. The candidates who want to apply for admission can do so on the official websites- jmicoe.in, jmi.ac.in. The admission related details are also available on the websites.

The admission process will be closed on December 6. For courses which do not require test, the last date for submission of applications is November 30.

The candidates can apply for the following programmes- Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Arts, BCom, MA (English), MA (Hindi), MA (History), MA (Urdu), MA (Political), MA (Sociology), MCom, Post Graduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling and Post Graduate Diploma in Geoinformatics.

For further details regarding admission process, candidates can contact the office of CDOE at 011-26981717. No application form will be entertained after the last date of submission.