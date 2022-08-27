  • Home
Candidates can apply for the bachelors degree programme at JMI through the official website – jmicoe.in till August 29.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 27, 2022 4:26 pm IST

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission Begins For CUET, JEE Main Based Undergraduate Programmes
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has opened the online registration window for admission to the undergraduate programmes.
Image credit: Careers360

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has opened the online registration window for admission to the undergraduate programmes of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) and National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) and Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 today, August 27. Candidates can apply for the bachelors degree programme at JMI through the official website – jmicoe.in. The last date to apply for the JMI undergraduate programmes is August 29.

The official notification of JMI reads: “The online portal of Jamia Millia Islamia examinations website, jmicoe.in, shall remain open from August 27 to 29 for registration of admission to undergraduate admissions of JEE/NATA and the programmes of the JMI whose test is being conducted by CUET”,

Candidates can take admission to 10 undergraduate programmes at JMI through CUET 2022 which include- BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA(Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA ( Hons) History, BA(Hons) Hindi, BA( Hons) Economics, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy) and BSc (Hons) Physics.

Jamia Millia Islamia Undergraduate Programmes Admission: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website- jmicoe.in

  • On the homepage, click on the admission link.

  • Register yourself after filling in the required details.

  • Fill in the application form and then click on the submit button.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Download the application form and take printouts for further reference.

