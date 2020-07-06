  • Home
Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020: JMI Extends Application Deadline Till July 31

Jamia Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia University extends application deadline for schools and university programmes till July 31.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 6, 2020 6:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020: JMI Extends Application Deadline Till July 31
JMI Extends Application Deadline Till July 31
Image credit: Jamia Millia Islamia University
New Delhi:

The Jamia Millia Islamia University, or JMI, has extended the last date to submit the online JMI application form for the 2020-21 academic session till July 31. Students seeking admission to the university programmes including JMI schools and those applying under the foreign national and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) categories can now submit their online applications till July 31, 2020.

The last date to apply for admission to the university’s PhD and MPhil Programmes is August 20, 2020.

“The online filling of admission forms of the university programmes (except MPhil and PhD programmes) including JMI Schools, Foreign National and NRI Category has been extended till 31st July, 2020,” reads a JMI notice.

“The last date of applying online for admission in Mphill and PhD programmes is further extended till 20th August, 2020,” it adds.

Earlier, Jamia had extended the application deadline till June 30, 2020 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Details of JMI application procedure, eligibility and admission are provided in the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia -- jmi.ac.in.

The Jamia application window for admission to different postgraduate and undergraduate programmes started in February.

Last year, 1,60,000 candidates applied for 260 programmes of the university. A total of 7,788 students were selected for admission to JMI.

