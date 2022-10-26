Jamia Millia Islamia: 12 Research Scholars Selected For Prime Minister Research Fellowship

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) expressed its pride in being awarded the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) of 12 research scholars of the university under the Lateral Entry Scheme of the May 2022 drive. According to the PMRF Coordinator, JMI Professor Abdul Quaiyum Ansari, the researchers will individually get a fellowship of Rs 70,000 for the first two years, Rs 75,000 for third year, Rs.80,000 for the fourth and fifth year respectively. Apart from this, each fellow will get a research grant of Rs. 2 Lakhs per year (a total of Rs 10 Lakhs for five years) under the PMRF.

The JMI has improved its performance significantly as in 2021 six research scholars were selected for the PMRF under the Lateral Entry Scheme of the December 2020 drive. The university has also shared the name of students, their recommender and the Department/Centres selected for Lateral Entry Scheme of the May 2022 drive

1.Nadeem Ahmad recommended by Professor Quamrul Hasan - Civil Engineering

2. Mohammad Ariz recommended by Professor Tarikul Islam - Electrical Engineering

3. Mohammad Masood recommended by Professor Mohammad Mahfuzul Haque – Biotechnology

4. Gulnaz Tabassum recommended by Dr Kapil Dev - Biotechnology

5. Ayesha Aiman recommended by Professor Seemi Farhat Basir - Biosciences

6. Sakeena Masrat recommended by Dr Rafiq Ahmad – CNN

7. Mudasir Younis Sofi recommended by Dr Mohd. Ajmal Khan – Physics

8. Shah Masheerul Alam recommended by Dr Javed Ali – Physics

9. Shelly Bhardwaj recommended by Dr Amit Kumar – Chemistry

10. Sneha Shukla recommended by Professor Saif A. Chaudhry – Chemistry

11. Abdus Samad recommended by Dr Shama Parveen – CIRBSc

12. Nuha Abeer Khan recommended by Dr Mohan C. Joshi - MCARS

While conveying best wishes to the successful candidates of the university, JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said: “JMI stands for excellence and strives hard to provide its students every possible support to achieve great heights. This performance reflects university’s focus on high quality research and I am particularly happy that six out of the twelve students are girls. I hope that it would inspire other students particularly girl students of the university to do well in science and engineering research.”