Jamia Millia Entrance Exam: JMI Releases Admission Tests Schedule For Session 2020-21

Jamia Millia Islamia, or JMI, has announced the admission test schedule for various postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma programmes for the academic session 2020-21. JMI entrance tests for 126 postgraduate, undergraduate and Diploma programmes will start from October 10, 2020.

The Executive Council (EC), the highest decision-making body of the JMI university had in its meeting on September 24, 2020, approved the date sheet after taking into consideration the admission related guidelines issued by the UGC on September 22, 2020.

Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Controller of Examinations JMI- jmicoe.in regularly for latest announcements or changes (if any) regarding JMI admission tests, including the publication of JMI results.

The JMI admit cards 2020 for admission tests will be available on student's portal jmicoe.in before seven days of the date of JMI admission test.

The venue of admission test within Delhi or outside Delhi will be mentioned on JMI admit card 2020.

In case of any query, students may contact the Help Desk Numbers: 011-26987338, 9836219994, 9836289994 during the working hours on weekdays or via email at admission@jmi.coe.in.

The schedule of Group Discussion(GD)/ Interview component (if any) will be notified separately to the candidates.

The schedule of JMI admission test for MPhil/PhD programme will also be notified separately.