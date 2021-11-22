Image credit: FILE The admission process will be completed by December 6

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2021: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)'s Centre for Distance and Open Education (CDOE) has announced admission process for the under graduate (UG)/ post graduate (PG) programmes. The admissions are open in online mode for the following programmes- Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Arts(BA), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), M.A (English), M.A (Hindi), M.A (History), M.A (Urdu), M.A (Political), M.A (Sociology) and M.Com.

The candidates who want to apply for admission can do so on the official websites- jmicoe.in, jmi.ac.in. The candidates required to submit the application forms till November 30, and need to complete the admission process by December 6.

As per release, "applicants are advised to read the information given carefully and ensure their eligibility before submission of online admission application form. No application form will be accepted after the last date of its submission."

For further details regarding admission process, candidates can contact the office of CDOE at 011-26981717. No application form will be entertained after the last date of submission.