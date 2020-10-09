JMI Entrance Exam Starts Tomorrow; Check Admit Card, Exam Guidelines

The pen and paper-based Jamia Millia Islamia Entrance Test 2020 will begin from tomorrow across the country at designated exam centres. JMI entrance test is conducted for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhill and PhD courses in the university for the academic session 2020-21. As per the JMI entrance test dates, the admission test to the university will be held between October 10 and November 22. The university has allotted different JMI entrance test dates for admission to different programmes.

Candidates were able to download their JMI entrance tests admit cards from jmicoe.in. The JMI entrance test admit cards have details of the candidates including names, registration numbers, Jamia entrance exam centres and COVID-19 related exam day guidelines.

JMI Entrance Test 2020 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are expected to follow some guidelines on the Jamia Entrance Test exam day. Candidates will have to take a recent passport colour photograph along with the hall tickets and a valid photo ID card to the Jamia entrance test exam centre.

Jamia Entrance Test 2020 Exam Pattern

The university will conduct the entrance test for a duration of two hours. The JMI exam pattern for admission to all the programmes vary as per the course.