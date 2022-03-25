Jamia Hamdard University To Have Centre Of Excellence In Unani Medicine

Jamia Hamdard University gets centre of excellence in Unani medicine

The Ministry of Ayush has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for three years for establishing a centre of excellence in Unani medicine at the Jamia Hamdard here that will carry out advanced research, a statement from the university said on Thursday.

The project involves development of a research centre having advanced facilities for drug testing and quality control, including training of Unani professionals, organising of international conferences and generation of data for scientific validation, monograph development, modernisation of dosage forms as well as IPR generation for new products, it added. "In recognition of high quality research on Unani Medicine at Jamia Hamdard, Ministry of AYUSH have granted approval of a Centre of Excellence in Unani Medicine for advanced research on Pharmacognosy and Pharmacology of Pharmacopoeial Drugs of Unani Medicine under Ayurswastha Yojana of Ministry of Ayush, and sanctioned Rs 10 crore for three years," said the statement.

The Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, M Afshar Alam, thanked the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine and the Ayush ministry for granting the project.

