Jamia Hamdard To Reopen In Phased Manner From September 7

Jamia Hamdard will reopen its campus for offline classes from September 7

Jamia Hamdard will reopen its campus in a phased manner from September 7. The university will resume offline classes and laboratory work for the final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in two shifts with 50 per cent attendance in each shift.

Final year students pursuing courses including BSc, BTech, BPharm, BUMS, BBA, MSc, MTech, MBA, MCA, MPharma and Paramedical Sciences and Rehabilitation Sciences can now attend classes from September 7 in physical mode. However, online classes will continue and students can opt for any of the modes of learning as attending offline classes will be made “completely voluntary”.

While announcing the resuming of final-year classes in offline mode, Jamia Hamdard also said that the classes for the rest of the undergraduate and postgraduate students will be reopened in the next phase after reviewing the situation.

Also, students attending the offline classes in the first phase of reopening of Jamia Hamdard will be required to produce a genuine negative RT-PCR Test report and an anti-Covid vaccination certificate at the time of entry into the university along with an undertaking, or a consent signed by their parents.

Explaining how the university intends to resume offline classes after being closed due to Covid-induced lockdown, Vice-Chancellor Afshar Alam said: “Everything will be done in a phased and systematic manner. First preference for offline classes will be given to the final year students. It will include students from courses like BSc/ BTech/ BPharm/ BUMS/ BBA/ MSc/ MTech/ MBA/ MCA/ MPharma and final year students of Paramedical Sciences and Rehabilitation Sciences.”

“After the first phase is implemented, we will see how it goes. Once the exercise is successful, we will extend it to other batches and courses,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

Registrar of Jamia Hamdard Syed Saud Akhtar said: “It will be a big relief to students who had been finding it hard to continue with offline classes.”

Outstation students are most likely to be called from the first week of September but attending offline classes is completely voluntary, he adds. We already have a Covid-19 safety protocol in place and most of our staffs are vaccinated, he added.