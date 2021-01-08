Image credit: Jamia Hamdard Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of London Fellowship

Professor Suhel Parvez Head, Department of Toxicology, Jamia Hamdard, has been elected as a fellow of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB). It is an award and fellowship granted to individuals who have made “a prominent contribution to the advancement of the biological sciences.”

Prof Perez has received the fellowship for his contributions to Toxicology, Neuro-Sciences, and ion channel electrophysiology.

The fellowship acknowledges significant achievements by a professional for the extraordinary contributions to the field of Chemical and life Sciences. The elected Fellows are given the designation of Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC).

The names of newly elected Fellows are published each year in The Times (London). RSC partners with industry and academia, advises governments on policy, and promotes the talent, collaboration, innovation, information and ideas that lead to great advances in science.

On being a FSRB, Dr. Parvez said: “I am deeply honored and excited to be recognized as a Fellow of Royal Society of Biology. This award is a great honor, recognition and opportunity for me to promote toxicology research among different scientific communities ... I offer my deep sense of gratitude to my colleagues and students who have supported me in reaching this milestone. I look forward to being a valuable member of the Royal Society of Biology.”

Congratulating Prof. Suhel Parvez on behalf of the university for this great achievement, Vice-Chancellor Prof M.A. Jafri said, “It is particularly impressive and heartening to see that faculty from Jamia Hamdard are being recognised with the highest grade of membership and honours”.

Prof Suhel Parvez is presently working as Head, Department of Toxicology at Jamia Hamdard. It is the only University in India to offer toxicology education at graduate, post-graduate and doctoral levels.

Prof Parvez is a Gold Medallist in the postgraduate programme and has finished his PhD in Toxicology. He completed his postdoctoral tenure at University of Magdeburg in Germany in 2005 and was appointed as a Scientist at Queens Medical Centre in Hawaii, USA for three years.

Prof Suhel Parvez was also appointed as a Group Leader at the Leibniz Institute for Neurobiology in Germany in 2008.

During his time at the Leibniz Institute for Neurobiology, Prof Parvez was also awarded with the prestigious Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship for experienced researchers.

He relocated to India in 2010 and joined Jamia Hamdard as an Associate Professor.