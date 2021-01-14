Image credit: Jamia Hamdard Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of Chemistry Research Grant

Dr Jamshed Haneef, Assistant Professor Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (SPER) of Jamia Hamdard has been awarded RSC Research Fund Grant 2020 by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), Cambridge, UK. The grant will be used to address the challenges associated with drug molecules during formulation in the pharmaceutical industries.

Dr Haneef’s work, as per a Jamia Hamdard statement, will modulate the mechanical properties of drugs with particular changes in its molecular arrangement using a crystal engineering approach with the study. This modulation seeks to aid in the early stages of drug development and select the correct solid form for formulation development. Dr Haneef will use the grant to undertake the proposed research work within 2021 at SPER Jamia Hamdard.

The RSC Research Fund supports members with limited access to research funds to start new projects in developing countries and early career researchers. The research fund connects scientists with each other and society as a whole, so they can do their best work and make discoveries and innovation happen, the statement added.

Dr Haneef had completed his MPharm in 2011 from Faculty of Pharmacy Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi with a Distinction and is also a recipient of University Gold Medal. He pursued PhD as DST-Inspire Fellow at the Panjab University, Chandigarh. Dr. Haneef is currently working as an Assistant Professor in the SPER. The Assistant Professor has also been awarded with UGC Start-up Research Grant in 2019 for improving the biopharmaceutical properties of drugs used in Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus-associated metabolic syndrome.