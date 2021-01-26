Jamia Hamdard Plants Trees, Distributes Blankets To Mark Republic Day

Jamia Hamdard celebrated the Republic Day with tree plantation drive and distributing blankets among underprivileged people. Vice-Chancellor Prof MA Jafri hoisted the national flag and extended greetings to teachers, students and staff members. The NCC students presented a parade across the Institute while the band members played the beats. This was followed by a musical programme by the students who sung a patriotic song. The award-winning students in the field of academics and extra-curricular activities were felicitated with certificates and medals.

Jamia Hamdard conducted the Republic Day celebrations in both online and offline mode. Limited number of guests were invited to attend the event while a majority of the students had to watch the event online at the official website jamia hamdard.edu. The guests had to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocol while inside the campus.

University’s registrar Mr Syed Saud Akhter distributed blankets to the needy and led tree plantation across the institute. He undertook this initiative under the ‘Green Camus’ motto.

Prof MA Jafri addressed the students and teachers as he highlighted the achievements of the Institute during the last year. He congratulated the teachers for creating an ecosystem for helping the students to work together and attain international recognition for the Institute.