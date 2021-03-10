Jamia Hamdard Organises Faculty Development Programme On Entrepreneurship

Jamia Hamdard has organised a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Entrepreneurship. The programme which began today will continue till March 24, 2021. The aim of the programme is to create awareness about entrepreneurship and train faculty members with skills and knowledge.

Jamia Hamdard’s Department of CSE, School of Engineering Sciences and Technology has organised the FDP on Entrepreneurship. The inaugural session started today at the Hamdard Convention Centre, Jamia Hamdard. The Vice Chancellor Professor MA Jafri presided over the session.

The Faculty Development Program at Jamia Hamdard is designed towards making self-sufficient entrepreneurs and innovators, understanding the importance of entrepreneurship, its present scenario, development process and to motivate faculty members and budding technocrats to participate and learn techniques of setting up a business unit, read a Jamia Hamdard statement.

While presiding the session today, Professor Jafri highlighted that the design and topics of this FDP will help budding entrepreneurs to grow. Professor Sanjay Vohra from University of Delhi at Acharya Narendra Dev College also conducted a session during FDP in Entrepreneurship on Evolution of Entrepreneurship in India.

This FDP aims to address all the dimensions of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in entrepreneurship and seeks to help the participants to explore different methods, tools to become entrepreneurs and be self-sustainable. Over 100 academicians and research scholars from across the universities participated in the programme, the statement added.

While addressing the programme, Professor M Afshar Alam, Dean School of Engineering Sciences and Technology Jamia Hamdard said: “Creativity leads to innovation and innovation eventually results in the generation of Intellectual Property and further can be taken up to entrepreneurship and startups.. NEP, promotes student entrepreneurs with the exposure to vocational education in partnership with industry and in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goal 4.4 (SDG).”