Jamia Hamdard Launches Covid Management Training For Ward Boys, Attendants

Image credit: Jamia Hamdard Jamia Hamdard launches Covid management training programme

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, has launched a four-week training programme on Covid management for its ward boys and attendants. The objectives of the training are to establish holistic care to the patients admitted in the Covid ward, to maintain a sound mental and physical health of the staff, and to maintain the smooth running of the departmental work, an official statement said.

Six trainers – three from Rufaida College of Nursing and three from the Daksh Lab, Jamia Hamdard – will train ward boys and attendants from June 2 to 30, the university said.

The major topics covered during the training will be infection prevention, biomedical waste management, personal and environmental hygiene, assisting in the ward, taking care of the patients, basic first aid-cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), it said.

Jamia Hamdard Chancellor Hamid Ahmed inaugurated the training programme today at Rufaida College of Nursing, in presence of SK Singh, additional DCP Rohini, and other dignitaries, the university said.

“It will be an opportunity for ward boys and all of the associated staff to serve and aid the ailing...Jamia Hamdard has been serving the people since inception and this continuation of service is required from everyone,” Mr Ahmed said in his address.

Recently, Jamia Hamdard started a 50-bed Covid care centre at its Hamdard Nagar Campus for employees and Delhi Police personnel.

Prior to that, along with the Delhi Police, Jamia Hamdard had established Covid care centres in Rohini and Shahadara.