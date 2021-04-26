  • Home
  • Education
  • Jamia Hamdard To Keep Its Schools, Offices, Departments Closed Till April 30

Jamia Hamdard To Keep Its Schools, Offices, Departments Closed Till April 30

Jamia Hamdard has decided to keep the schools, offices and departments of the university closed till April 30. However online classes will continue and examinations will be held as per schedule.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 9:41 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Hamdard Begins Applications For BBA, BCA, BCom Distance Learning Programmes
Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of Biology Fellowship
Jamia Hamdard Organises Faculty Development Programme On Entrepreneurship
World Unani Day 2021: Jamia Hamdard Organises National Symposium
Jamia Hamdard Celebrates National Science Day
Jamia Hamdard Plants Trees, Distributes Blankets To Mark Republic Day
Jamia Hamdard To Keep Its Schools, Offices, Departments Closed Till April 30
Jamia Hamdard will remain closed till April 30 amid COVID-19
New Delhi:

Jamia Hamdard has decided to keep the schools, offices and departments of the university closed till April 30. In view of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, Jamia Hamdard had closed its schools, offices and departments for offline classes from April 19.

A statement issued in this regard said that online classes will continue and examinations will be held as per schedule. Essential services will remain functional, it further added.

The university has also directed that urgent and important work may be carried out online.

While announcing the closure, Jamia Hamdard in their social media handle said: “In continuation of Office Order No. JH/RO/OO/2021/18 dated April 18, 2021, because of the surge of COVID-19, all the Offices/Schools/Departments of Jamia Hamdard will remain close further from April 26 to April 30, 2021.”

The university has also opened the application for distance education programmes in BBA, BCA and BCOM. Candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate distance learning programmes at Jamia Hamdard can apply online or in offline mode by April 30, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Jamia Hamdard University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET): Know About Eligibility, Application, Exam Pattern
Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET): Know About Eligibility, Application, Exam Pattern
Sikkim Shuts Schools, Colleges As COVID-19 Cases Spike
Sikkim Shuts Schools, Colleges As COVID-19 Cases Spike
IIIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For MTech In Product Design Management
IIIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For MTech In Product Design Management
Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exams Postponed Amid COVID Surge
Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exams Postponed Amid COVID Surge
Kashmir University (KU) Postpones UG, PG Semester Exams
Kashmir University (KU) Postpones UG, PG Semester Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................