Jamia Hamdard To Keep Its Schools, Offices, Departments Closed Till April 30

Jamia Hamdard will remain closed till April 30 amid COVID-19

Jamia Hamdard has decided to keep the schools, offices and departments of the university closed till April 30. In view of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, Jamia Hamdard had closed its schools, offices and departments for offline classes from April 19.

A statement issued in this regard said that online classes will continue and examinations will be held as per schedule. Essential services will remain functional, it further added.

The university has also directed that urgent and important work may be carried out online.

While announcing the closure, Jamia Hamdard in their social media handle said: “In continuation of Office Order No. JH/RO/OO/2021/18 dated April 18, 2021, because of the surge of COVID-19, all the Offices/Schools/Departments of Jamia Hamdard will remain close further from April 26 to April 30, 2021.”

The university has also opened the application for distance education programmes in BBA, BCA and BCOM. Candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate distance learning programmes at Jamia Hamdard can apply online or in offline mode by April 30, 2021.