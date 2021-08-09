Jamia Hamdard Introduces New MSc Programme In Medical Virology

  • Home
The online application form can be accessed and filled from jamiahamdard.edu or through the admission portal -- jamiahamdard.nopaperforms.com.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 9, 2021 9:57 pm IST

Jamia Hamdard has launched a new programme --MSc in Medical Virology
Jamia Hamdard has introduced a new postgraduate course on Medical Virology for the current academic session 2021-22. The new Msc programme in Medical Virology seeks to facilitate the acquisition of new insights into virus biology and cellular function through the study of viruses and to discover new methodologies to impede viral infection or treat its associated diseases.

Candidates with an undergraduate degree in Science or related specializations like Microbiology, Life Science, Bioscience, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Chemistry or BVSc or BSc Medical Laboratory Technology or BTech in Biotechnology, MBBS or any other related subject from a recognized university, or institute, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent grades can apply for MSc Medical Virology. The last date to apply online for the new MSc programme is September 15.

The purpose of the new research-based MSc Virology programme, a Jamia Hamdard statement said, is to develop reasoning, skills and advanced knowledge in students in the field of virology using advanced techniques. This MSc course is intended to provide an in-depth knowledge of various methods and tools used in Virology research, diagnosis and treatments.

The objective of the course includes understanding the basic biology and innovative research on various stages of virus life cycles -- structure and properties of viruses; and nurturing communication and collaboration among all scientists with interests in Virology, including basic virologists, molecular biologist, computational biologists, epidemiologists, and clinicians.

