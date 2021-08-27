Jamia Hamdard Introduces New MA Programme In International Studies

Jamia Hamdard launches new course in MA International Studies

Jamia Hamdard has introduced a new two-year masters programme in International Studies for the academic session 2021-22. The Hamdard Institute of International Studies will offer the new course. The two year course will be divided into four semesters and is designed for those engaged or planning to embark upon a professional career requiring international expertise in government, not-for-profit, corporate or academic environments.

The programme, a Jamia Hamdard statement says, aims to prepare students for a variety of roles, such as working within a foreign service or other government departments; United Nations or European Union; international NGOs (working in fields such as development, humanitarian assistance and conflict resolution); multinational corporations and international media.

To be eligible for admissions in MA International Studies, candidates should have completed their undergraduate degree in a similar field from a recognized college or university and must have obtained a minimum 50 per cent marks in graduation. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit determined by marks in the respective qualifying examination. Students can apply online by September 15 at jamiahamdard.nopaperforms.com.

The programme has a multi-disciplinary structure and draws on the teaching and research strengths of International Politics, Law, Economics and area studies (especially of Asia, Africa and the Middle East) as well as a wide range of languages, the statement added.

Students can choose a combination of modules to meet their specific professional needs and personal interests.

“We at Jamia Hamdard have designed this programme specifically for those graduates who wants to gain expertise and skills appropriate for a range of public and private sector careers where an advanced knowledge and understanding of contemporary international societies are integral to their work”, says Vice Chancellor Professor M Afshar Alam

The programme also suits those engaged in or considering research roles within a policy think tank, risk analysis organisation or doctoral programme and seeking to deepen their academic and practical understanding of international affairs and contemporary diplomatic practice, the Vice Chancellor added.