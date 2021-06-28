Jamia Hamdard Features In Times Young University Rankings 2021

Jamia Hamdard aming 201-250 In THE Young Universities Rankings 2021

Jamia Hamdard has been ranked among the 201-250 young universities of the world according to the Times Higher Education Young Universities Rankings 2021. THE Young University Rankings list the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger. It has the same 13 performance indicators used in the flagship World University Rankings.

The Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Dr M Afshar Alam in a statement said: “It is a moment of great pride for us that we are among the top 200 Young Universities of the world. Through our solution-oriented methodology to education, we have been incessantly making strides to provide our students and faculties with an ecosystem where they can express their skills.”

The innovative initiatives by Jamia Hamdard have been recognized globally. In NIRF ranking since its inception in 2016, Jamia Hamdard has been ranked among top three positions in pharmacy and for the last two years (2019 and 2020) we continue to be at number one, the Vice Chancellor added.

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, has become the first Singaporean university to achieve the number one spot, according to an official statement. Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology have been ranked second and third.

Thirty-four Indian universities have made it to the list, including Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar (63), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore (76), Mahatma Gandhi University (142), IIT Gandhinagar (155), IISER Kolkata (157), IIT Hyderabad (169) and IIIT Delhi (185).

The ranking includes higher education institutions that were founded between 1971 and the present. The performance indicators have been grouped into five areas: teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); international outlook (staff, students and research); and industry income (knowledge transfer).

Jamia Hamdard is rising in national and international rankings, Syed Saud Akhtar, Registrar of the university said, adding that this is due to a planned process and it reflects the ongoing excellence. “We are emphasising on the quality of faculty and students, and also the programmes and infrastructure are being developed. All of this is now reflecting in our visibility and rankings,” the Registrar added.