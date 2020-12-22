Jamia Hamdard Faculty Wins Newton International Fellowship 2020

The Newton International Fellowship 2020 has been awarded to Dr Sarwar Beg, Assistant Professor at Department of Pharmaceutics, School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research of Jamia Hamdard. The fellowship is funded to provide an opportunity to work for two years in the United Kingdom at University of Central Lancashire and subsequently in India at University of Hyderabad for a period of one year.

The Newton International Fellowship is scheduled to begin from March 2021 and will continue upto March 2024. The fellowship contains subsistence allowance for the period of 3 years along with research and relocation expenses, and contribution to overheads.

In the awarded fellowship, Dr Sarwar will work on “Designing of long-acting surface-engineered nanocarrier systems for targeting drugs for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme”. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM; the most aggressive tumor of the brain), a Jamia Hamdard statement reads, is the most common primary malignant brain tumours with extremely poor prognosis and median survival of approximately 12 to 18 months.

Dr Beg along with the co-applicants from India and UK will work for developing a novel treatment for the glioma tumors of the brain which can greatly help the patient community in improving the life expectancy, the statement says.

Dr Sarwar Beg has completed PhD from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and MPharm. (Pharmaceutics) from Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi. He has received several young scientist awards at various national and international forums including “SIPRA Innovative Pharma Research Award 2016 and Bronze Medal”; “Eudragit Award 2015; “Budding QbD and ADMET Scientist Award 2014 and 2015”, “Novartis Biotechnology Leadership Camp Award 2012”, and a score of Best Paper Awards to his credit, the statement added.