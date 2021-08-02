Jamia Hamdard Extends Application Deadline For Admission To 2021-22 Programmes

  • Home
Jamia Hamdard Admission 2021: Initially scheduled to end on July 31, now students will be able to register online for application to undergraduate and diploma courses till August 10.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 2, 2021 2:57 pm IST

New Delhi:

The application deadline for admission to Jamia Hamdard has been extended. Initially scheduled to end on July 31, now students will be able to register online for application to undergraduate and diploma courses till August 10. Candidates can apply for admission to programmes at Jamia Hamdard at jamiahamdard.nopaperforms.com.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student and aspirants community and to enable the candidates to maximize their chances of applying for the upcoming session 2021-22, the last date of filing of admission forms for all undergraduate and diploma programmes for the academic session 2021-22 has been extended till August 10,” Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard Professor Afshar Alam said.

The admission to some undergraduate programmes in Jamia Hamdard is also offered on the basis of national level tests including NEET, JEE and CLAT. However, considering the ongoing pandemic, the university might also decide to take admissions on the basis of marks secured on their respective qualifying examinations subject to guidelines of the respective regulatory bodies as and when released.

The University offers Diploma, Graduate, Postgraduate and Doctoral programs in Pharmacy, Unani Medicine, Nursing, Science, Rehabilitation Sciences, Paramedical Sciences, Computer Science, Management (Business, Hotel, Pharmaceutical and Health), Medicine, Interdisciplinary Sciences, Law, Social Sciences, Media and Mass Communication etc. The University is offering these programmes through its nine schools and two centres.

