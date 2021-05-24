Jamia Hamdard Establishes 50-Bed COVID Care Centre

Jamia Hamdard establishes new COVID care centre for staff, Delhi Police (representational)

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, has established a 50-bed COVID care centre at its Hamdard Nagar Campus for employees and Delhi Police personnel. Earlier, along with the Delhi Police, Jamia Hamdard had established centres in Rohini and Shahadara.

At present, the Centre has 5 AYUSH doctors, 3 MBBS doctors, and 10 Nurses who will be present round the clock to look after patients, the university has informed.

The facility is exclusively for Jamia Hamdard employees, Delhi Police and their dependants at Majeedia Hospital, School of Unani Medical Education and Research, the university said.

The centre will handle mild to moderately sick patients till the time they get admission in regular COVID hospitals, if needed, it said.

The Police Commissioner of Delhi, SN Shrivastava, along with the Deputy Commissioners of Police Atul Kumar Thakur (South), and RP Meena (South-East), and ACPs visited the centre and inspected the facility in presence of Jamia Hamdard Chancellor Hamid Ahmed and other senior officials.

“The initiative aims at tackling mild to moderate Covid cases by establishing 50 bedded Covid care centre,” Mr Ahmed said. He further asserted that the centre is equipped with cardiac monitors, ECG machines, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, oximeters, glucometers, Covid kit, essential medicines, medicines for immunity boosting, well trained medical staff and other necessary equipment.

The School of Unani Medical Education and Research, Majeedia Hospital has also started online consultation by Unani Experts to facilitate patients suffering from various medical problems, so that they, especially the senior citizens, can avoid physical travel for regular OPD visits, the university said.

Patients can send their details through WhatsApp on 8826452717 and an Unani Expert will consult on the medical issues, it added.