Jamia Hamdard Distance Learning Admission: Registration Ends On April 30 For BBA, BCA, BCom

Jamia Hamdard distance learning admission: Registration ends soon (representational)

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, will close admissions for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) distance learning programmes on April 30. Students can apply for these programmes both online and offline. The registration fee for all three programmes is Rs 500.

For the BBA and BCom programmes, the semester fee is Rs 12,000 and the exam fee is Rs 2,000. For the BCA programme, the semester fee is Rs 14,000.

Prospectus and the application form can be downloaded from our website jamiahamdard.edu. For offline admission, learners will have to send the filled application form, enclosed with self - attested copies of the mark sheets, a demand draft of the fees to the Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education, Jamia Hamdard.

For online admission, students can send a scanned copy of the filled application form, along with self-attested copies of documents and printout of the screenshot of the fee payment transaction at sodl_admissions@jamiahamdard.ac.in.

The regular students of Jamia Hamdard – students who are already enrolled – would get a discount of 50 per cent on the programme fee. The regular staff of Jamia Hamdard would also get a discount on the programme fee as per the rules of Jamia Hamdard, the institute said.

If the number of applicants for any programme is less than 10, the programme will be withdrawn, it added.