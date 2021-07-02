Jamia Hamdard Concludes 1st Batch Of Covid Management Training For Ward Boys, Attendants

Jamia Hamdard concludes first batch for management training for ward boys attendants, next batch starts on July 5

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, has concluded the four-week training programme on Covid management for its ward boys and attendants on June 30. The training programme, which was co-ordinated by two teaching faculties from Rufaida College of Nursing and 13 other trainers including from the Daksh Lab, Jamia Hamdard, started on June 2. As many as 46 ward boys and attendants were trained as part of the first batch of the Jamia Hamdard training programme.

The university also held the inaugural session for the second batch today along with the valedictory session for the first batch. The next batch is scheduled to start from July 5 to August 5.

The objectives of the training are to help the nursing staff and to establish holistic care to the patients admitted in the COVID ward maintaining sound mental and physical health of the staff working for the COVID 19 patients and maintain the smooth running of the departmental work, an official statement said.

The major topics covered during the first batch of the training programme included infection prevention, biomedical waste management and care and management of COVID patients and helping the patients in activity of daily living.

During the ceremony held today, the Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, Hamid Ahmed mentioned that the ward boys/attendants and all of the staff are having this opportunity to serve and care for the ailing ones and that through this service, the ward boys would be able to earn recognition and self-satisfaction besides the monetary benefits, the official statement added.

Congratulating the first batch of the programme and felicitating them to serve their duties in the best way, Professor Md Afshar Alam, Vice Chancellor, welcomed the new batch and said that he is hopeful that there will be no dearth of trained support staff in COVID wards now.