Jamia Hamdard Celebrates National Science Day

Jamia Hamdard celebrated the National Science Day today as part of which Dr. Shahid Jameel, Director, Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University, Sonipat delivered a lecture on ‘The Science of Vaccines’.

Dr Jameel talked about the various vaccines against COVID-19 and their mechanisms. He backed up his lecture with a number of facts and data on the vaccination system in the country. He highlighted that it might take up to nine months to achieve herd immunity in the Indian population with respect to the current rate of vaccination.

Vice-Chancellor Prof MA Jafri addressed the attendees as he urged urged the faculty and research scholars to undertake research frontiers of science and healthcare.

Jamia Hamdard faculty members and research scholars who received awards and recognitions at national and international levels in the field science and medicine were also felicitated during the ceremony.

Teachers were felicitated for cited publications in scientific journals under the scheme of ‘Incentive for Quality Publications’.

Prof. MA Jafri, was felicitated for Hakim Ajmal Khan Award.

Other faculty members were also felicitated including Professor Javed Ali for listing in top 2 percent Scientists of the World in Pharmacy, Dr. Sarwar Beg for AMS/DBT Newton International Fellowship, Dr. Jamshed Haneef for Royal Society of Chemistry Research Fund Grant Award and Mohammad Shahar Yar for Visvesvaraya Best Teacher Award Visvesvaraya of AICTE.

Further the following faculty members were felicitated -- Lubna Abdin for DST-AWSAR Award, Rao Nargis Jahan for WARI Award of DST-IUSSTF, Prof. Ranjit Biswas for listing in top 2% Scientist of the World in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Image Processing, Prof. Mohammad Aslam for Hakeem Allama Kabiruddin International Award, Prof. S. Raisuddin for listing in top 2 percent Scientists of the World in field of Toxicology, Prof. Suhel Parvez for recognition as Fellow of Royal Society of Biology and Dr. Nidhi for Dr. Vinod Kumar Bhargava Award of NAMS, 2020.