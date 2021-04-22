Jamia Hamdard Begins Applications For BBA, BCA, BCom Distance Learning Programmes

Jamia Hamdard has started the application for distance education programmes

Jamia Hamdard has started the application for distance education programmes in BBA, BCA and BCOM. The undergraduate programmes in distance learning mode are approved by the higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission (UGC). Candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate distance learning programmes at Jamia Hamdard can apply online or in offline mode by April 30, 2021.

To be considered eligible for admission, candidates must have completed Class 12 from a recognised board or a Government recognised Madrasa Board.. There is no age criteria for taking up admission in these courses.

The candidates willing to apply through offline mode will have to download the application form from the official website of Jamia Hamdard. After downloading, the applicants have to fill the application form. The Jamia Hamdard application form for BBA, BCOM and BCA will require the candidates to fill their academic details, address, programme code, candidate’s signature, and details of the demand draft. etc. Apart from the application form, applicants have to attach their self-attested documents and send them to the Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education, Jamia Hamdard, First Floor, Hamdard Convention Centre, Jamia Hamdard, Hamdard Nagar, Mehrauli – Badarpur Road, New Delhi – 110 062.

ODL Programmes of Jamia Hamdard

The courses in open and distance learning, as per a Jamia Hamdard statement, are designed and developed with views to prepare a cadre of manpower with requisite knowledge and professional skills so that they can effectively function in the globalised economy.

Keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of the learners, the faculty and staff of Jamia Hamdard, the CDOE, Jamia Hamdard have decided to provide academic and the administrative support services to its learners through an integrated ODL – Online mode, following the latest guidelines issued by UGC. The CDOE has been providing high quality academic support to its learners through high quality self–instructional study material, online theoretical counselling sessions, online submission of assignments and project reports. Examinations have also been conducted as per the guidelines issued by UGC, the statement read.