Jamia Hamdard Begins Application For Open, Distance Learning Programmes

Students seeking admission to the open and distance learning (ODL) programmes for the academic session 2021-22 can apply till July 31, 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 17, 2021 2:08 pm IST

New Delhi:

The application for admission to open and distance learning undergraduate, postgraduate diploma, diploma and certificate programmes at Jamia Hamdard begins. Students seeking admission to the open and distance learning (ODL) programmes for the academic session 2021-22 can apply till July 31, 2021. There is no age bar for admissions to the integrated ODL programmes.

The Jamia Hamdard open and distance learning programmes include BBA, BCA, BCom (Hons), Post Graduate Diploma in Bio Informatics (PGDB), Post Graduate Diploma in Chemo – Informatics (PGDC), Post Graduate Diploma in Dietetics and Therapeutics Nutrition (PGDDTN), Post Graduate Diploma in Drug Regulatory Affairs (PGDDRA), Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Monitoring and Impact Assessment (PGDEMIA), Post Graduate Diploma in Intellectual Property (PGDIPR), Post Graduate Diploma in Human Rights (PGDHR), Post Graduate Diploma in Medical Record Techniques (PGDMRT), Diploma in Persian Language (DPL), Diploma in Professional Arabic (DPA) and Certificate in Modern Persian Language (CPL).

“Prospectus, Eligibility Conditions for Admission to the Programmes, Fee Structure, Application From and Procedure for seeking admission online are given at the website jamiahamdard.edu, under the link jamiahamdard.edu/UserPanel/DisplayPage.aspx?page=ckg&ItemID=coe,” read a Jamia Hamdard statement.

Considering the Covid situation in the country, academic support to the learners will be provided online, and the examination will be conducted following the instructions of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the statement added.

While the BBA, BCA and BCOM Programmes are approved by the UGC, the PG Diploma, Diploma and the Certificate Programmes are approved by the Academic Council of Jamia Hamdard.

