Image credit: Jamia Hamdard Jamia Hamdard Appoints New Vice Chancellor

Jamia Hamdard has appointed Computer Science Professor Dr M Afshar Alam the new Vice Chancellor of the university. The appointment to the ninth Vice Chancellor has been made on the recommendations of the Search-cum-Selection Committee.

On his appointment, Professor Alam in a statement said, “It is a great honour to take the vision of Late Hakeem Abdul Hameed, founder of Jamia Hamdard, to the next level. The present leadership of Hamdard National Foundation (India) is committed to make Jamia Hamdard a great centre of learning.”

My first priority, Dr Alam added, is to get A+ grade in NAAC for the university which is due in 2022. We have one year’s time for the preparation, he said.

Jamia Hamdard is also working on multi entry and multi exit for several subjects in various courses, in line with the features of the new National Education Policy. We are working hard on multi-disciplinary approach in the courses here, Dr Alam said.

“We have to strengthen Jamia Hamdard in terms of numbers of students, courses and self-reliance. We have already had a Startup Cell but want to strengthen it to an extent that the students do not require to leave the state for better employment opportunities”, Professor Alam said.

Professor Alam served Jamia Hamdard as the Head of the Department of Computer Sciences and Engineering and also the Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology on many occasions. He is the founding member of the University Computer Centre and Computer Wide Networking at Jamia Hamdard. He has also served as the Director, Computer Centre; Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Dean, School of Engineering Sciences and Technology (SEST), DSW and Foreign Students Advisor at Jamia Hamdard. He also served as the Acting Finance Officer of Jamia Hamdard in addition to his positions of Head of the Department and the Dean of the School.

Dr Alam has authored nine books and has more than 150 research papers in reputed journals to his credit. He has also drafted the Curriculum and Bye-Laws for BTech, MTech, MCA, BCA and MBA (Health Informatics) courses.

He is also serving as a member of many government bodies including University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Department of Science and Technology (DST), a Jamia Hamdard statement said.

In his career as an academician and researcher, he is conferred with many prestigious awards like AMP Award for Excellence in Education, Cooperative Citizen Award, World Environment Day Award, and Spardha Shree Award, it added.