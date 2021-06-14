Jamia Hamdard Admission: Application Form Released; Apply By July 25

Jamia Hamdard begins application for admission to 2021 session

Jamia Hamdard has released the application form for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and doctoral programmes to the academic year 2021-22. Students seeking admission to programmes including Pharmacy, Unani Medicine, Nursing, Science, Rehabilitation Sciences, Paramedical Sciences, Computer Science, Management, Medicine, Interdisciplinary Sciences, Law, Social Sciences, Media and Mass Communication at Jamia Hamdard can apply online at jamiahamdard.edu by July 25.

Candidates can apply for a maximum of eight programmes through the single online application window. Candidates are, however, advised to check the eligibility criteria and selection process before applying for a particular programme through the online admission portal.

Jamia Hamdard Application: Direct Link

For admission to several undergraduate programmes, Jamia Hamdard considers scores obtained in national level tests including NEET, JEE and CLAT. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, an official statement said, the university may decide to take admissions on the basis of merit of marks secured on the qualifying examinations subject to guidelines of the respective regulatory bodies as and when released.

The Vice Chancellor of the university Professor MA Jafri in a statement said: “As the various competitive tests such as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), State Common Entrance Test (CET) have been delayed this year, we will be facilitating the admission process to this extraordinary situation without compromising on merit.”

“We have devised appropriate procedures which are fair and transparent and we will surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of the lost time without compromising the academic rigour,” Professor Jafri added.