JMI Establishes ‘Mushirul Hasan Endowment’ To Mark The VC’s Commitment

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has established ‘Mushirul Hasan Endowment (MHE)’ as a mark of respect for the late Professor Mushirul Hasan’s commitment to the university. JMI established the new endowment on the request of Professor Zoya Hasan, wife of the late Professor. She proposed to donate Rs 1.50 crores to the university for the creation of MHE.

A JMI statement issued said: “An institution builder, famous historian and educationist Prof. Mushirul Hasan devoted the major part of his academic life to the JMI where he taught history for long and served as Pro-Vice Chancellor and eventually as the Vice Chancellor.” August 15 is the birth anniversary of Professor Hasan.

For administering the new endowment, a nine-member committee headed by the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university Professor Najma Akhtar has been constituted.

Professor Zoya Hasan; Professor Prabhat Patnaik, Professor Emeritus, CESP, JNU; Professor Suranjana Das, VC, Jadavpur University; Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Languages, JMI; Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, JMI; Head of the Department, History, JMI and the Registrar, JMI who will be the convenor of the committee.

Earlier in 2019, Professor Zoya Hasan had gifted Professor Mushirul Hasan’s book collection to the Central Library as a mark of respect for his commitment to the JMI. Professor Zoya Hasan had also presented the late Professor’s several other memorabilia including his Padmashri award to the Munshi Premchand Archives, JMI.

JMI Mushirul Hasan Endowment

1. Annual Mushirul Hasan Post-Doctoral Fellowship - The fellowship will carry a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month.

2. Two Post-graduates Merit-cum-means Mushirul Hasan Scholarships – This scholarships will carry a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month.

3. Annual Mushirul Hasan Memorial Seminar on any theme related to the contemporary history, society and politics of India