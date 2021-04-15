  • Home
  • Education
  • Jamia Defers Classes 10, 12 Exams At Its Schools As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Jamia Defers Classes 10, 12 Exams At Its Schools As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday announced to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from Thursday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 15, 2021 9:14 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

COVID: Many States Put Off Board Exams; Several Others Review Situation
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Postpones Class 10, 12 Final Exams
CBSE To Use Internal Assessment, Practicals To Promote Class 10 Students: Minister
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates
Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: Government To Study CBSE's Decision To Cancel Class 10 Exam
Himachal Pradesh Classes 10, 12 Board, UG Exams Postponed
Jamia Defers Classes 10, 12 Exams At Its Schools As COVID-19 Cases Surge
JMI has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from Thursday (representational photo)
New Delhi:

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday announced to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from Thursday. In a notification, JMI said that in view of the rising coronavirus cases the scheduled Annual Board Examinations 2020-21 of regular and private students have been postponed with immediate effect.

"The Competent Authority, JMI seeing the situation of COVID-19 and taking into account the safety and well being of the students, has postponed the scheduled Annual Board Examinations 2020-21 of Class 10 and 12 (Regular, Private) of JMI Schools scheduled to be commenced from 15.04.2021 with immediate effect," the notification said.

It added that the decision was on the lines of CBSE decisions on board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4. PTI MAH TIR TIR

Click here for more Education News
COVID-19 outbreak Jamia School
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU To Hold 34th Convocation In Virtual Mode Today
IGNOU To Hold 34th Convocation In Virtual Mode Today
COVID: Many States Put Off Board Exams; Several Others Review Situation
COVID: Many States Put Off Board Exams; Several Others Review Situation
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Postpones Class 10, 12 Final Exams
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Postpones Class 10, 12 Final Exams
CBSE To Use Internal Assessment, Practicals To Promote Class 10 Students: Minister
CBSE To Use Internal Assessment, Practicals To Promote Class 10 Students: Minister
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates
Live | CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................