Jamia Defers Classes 10, 12 Exams At Its Schools As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday announced to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from Thursday. In a notification, JMI said that in view of the rising coronavirus cases the scheduled Annual Board Examinations 2020-21 of regular and private students have been postponed with immediate effect.

"The Competent Authority, JMI seeing the situation of COVID-19 and taking into account the safety and well being of the students, has postponed the scheduled Annual Board Examinations 2020-21 of Class 10 and 12 (Regular, Private) of JMI Schools scheduled to be commenced from 15.04.2021 with immediate effect," the notification said.

It added that the decision was on the lines of CBSE decisions on board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.