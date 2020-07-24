JMI Holds Workshop On Online Teaching And Assessment

  • Home
Jamia Millia Islamia University, or JMI, hosted a three-day online workshop for its teachers on online teaching and assessment.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 24, 2020 6:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia University, or JMI, held an online workshop for its pre-primary and elementary school teachers. The online three-day workshop attended by more than hundred teachers started on July 21 to equip them in online teaching and assessment. The Department of Educational Studies of the university organised the workshop.

Participants of the three-day online workshop also got exposure to ways through which learners were engaged on virtual platforms by two leading schools of Delhi NCR. Moushumi Bose, Head Mistress, Salwan Montessori School, Gurugram and her team and Ms Anuradha Handa, Principal, G D Goenka Public School, Gurugram and her team comprising of Ms Srishti Bajaj, Head Mistress, Junior Wing and Ms Shalini Tandon. Head Mistress, Middle Wing shared their online teaching strategies. The pre-primary and elementary school teachers of JMI also got an opportunity to experience online assessment strategies adopted by the G D Goenka Public School, Gurugram.

The JMI online workshop was coordinated by Dr Savita Kaushal and Dr Aerum Khan from IASE, Faculty of Education, JMI. The three-day online workshop had sessions from Professor Indu Kumar (Central Institute of Educational Technology), Dr Rajesh Kumar (Principal District Institute of Education and Training, Daryaganj), Professor Anupam Ahuja (NCERT), Pramod Kumar (renowned puppeteer) and Dr Kazim Naqvi (Officiating Director, Centre for Information Technology, JMI).

Prof Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, JMI in her valedictory address stated that new technologies are opening ways to transform practices in schools. Education is also moving away from ‘a teaching culture to a learning culture’.

JMI, earlier, had hosted a similar online workshop for the teachers of the senior and senior secondary schools affiliated to the university. Titled ‘Online Teaching and Assessment’, the workshop was held between July 6 and 8 and acted as a capacity-development programme for them.

