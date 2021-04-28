  • Home
  • Education
  • Jamia Millia Islamia Announces Summer Vacations From May 1

Jamia Millia Islamia Announces Summer Vacations From May 1

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday announced summer vacations from May 1 but said that online teaching and open book exam will continue.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 28, 2021 11:38 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Islamia Postpones PhD Entrance Test
Classes To Continue In Online Mode; 50 Per Cent Staff To Attend Office: Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Students, Staff
Jamia Millia Islamia Ranked 195 In Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021
Jamia Millia Islamia Professors, Registrar Receive Excellence Award For Education
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Jamia VC Appointment
Jamia Millia Islamia Announces Summer Vacations From May 1
Jamia Millia Islamia announces summer vacations from May 1
New Delhi:

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday announced summer vacations from May 1 but said that online teaching and open book exam will continue.

The decision was made at the recent Deans meeting. "Keeping in view the present ongoing extreme condition of the COVID wave in the country, the lockdown situations and the ongoing difficulties being faced by the teachers and students of the university in efforts to save their health/life and their academic year 2020-2021," the varsity said.

The varsity will be observing summer vacation from May 1 to 30. "During this period, the teachers and students will not be present on the campus, but to save the academic year ongoing online teaching and open book exam will continue at a slow pace in an extended period during vacations," it said. The online open book examination will commence from June 1.

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT Registration Deadline Extended Till May 15
CLAT Registration Deadline Extended Till May 15
Assam Board (AHSEC) HS First Year Exam Postponed
Assam Board (AHSEC) HS First Year Exam Postponed
Kashmir University UG, PG Exams To Remain Deferred Till May 15
Kashmir University UG, PG Exams To Remain Deferred Till May 15
List Of Universities That Have Postponed Semester Exams
List Of Universities That Have Postponed Semester Exams
Calicut University Begins Registration For UG, PG Entrance Exams
Calicut University Begins Registration For UG, PG Entrance Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................