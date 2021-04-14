JAM Admission Forms To Be Released On April 20

JAM 2021 admission forms to be released on April 20

Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) has postponed the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters of Science (JAM 2021). The JAM admission forms will now be released on April 20 at jam.iisc.ac.in. Earlier the JAM admission forms were to be released on April 15 and the deadline to submit the forms was April 28.

The JAM 2021 result was announced on March 20. The scorecard is available online till July 31. As many as 14,725 candidates have scored above the test papers specific cutoff marks.

The qualifying candidates of the JAM entrance exam can fill up the admission forms and mention their choice of institution and programmes. The candidates under the reserved categories will also have to submit required caste category certificates, hence they must make arrangements for the same in advance.

Based on the choices filled, the number of seats available in different institutions and several other factors, the IISc Bangalore will release three JAM admission lists to allocate the seats to the candidates in various participating institutions.

The first admission list will be released on June 16, the second list will be out on July 1 and the third list will be released on July 16.