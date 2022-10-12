  • Home
  • JAM 2023: IIT Guwahati Extends Application Deadline Till October 14

IIT Guwahati has extended the application deadline for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 12, 2022 12:25 pm IST

IIT JAM 2023 application deadline extended

IIT JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the application deadline for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023. Aspirants can now apply for the IIT JAM 2023 examination on the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in till October 14. Earlier the last date to fill IIT JAM 2023 application form was October 11, 2022. Candidates need to complete basic registration at JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) and generate the new login user ID and password.

Latest: IIT JAM Cut Off 2022- Category & Course Wise Qualifying Marks. Check Here

In JAM 2023 application, candidates will have the option to choose either one or two test papers. IIT Guwahati will conduct the JAM 2023 examination in seven different subjects, candidate can choose any subject combination. The JAM 2023 examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) mode. The IIT JAM question paper will be objective type and include three types of questions

  1. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ),
  2. Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and
  3. Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Direct Link: IIT JAM 2023 Application Form

JAM 2023 Application Form: How To Register

  • Firstly, go to the JOAPS 2023 portal link available on the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in
  • Fresh candidates can register by creating an account by entering the Email ID and password
  • Existing candidates can complete the registration by entering login credentials
  • Fill in all the details as instructed and cross-verify the JAM 2023 application form
  • Upload required documents and pay the registration fee
  • Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.
Joint Admission Test for M.Sc Programmes
