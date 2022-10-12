JAM 2023: IIT Guwahati Extends Application Deadline Till October 14

IIT JAM 2023 application deadline extended

IIT JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the application deadline for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023. Aspirants can now apply for the IIT JAM 2023 examination on the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in till October 14. Earlier the last date to fill IIT JAM 2023 application form was October 11, 2022. Candidates need to complete basic registration at JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) and generate the new login user ID and password.

In JAM 2023 application, candidates will have the option to choose either one or two test papers. IIT Guwahati will conduct the JAM 2023 examination in seven different subjects, candidate can choose any subject combination. The JAM 2023 examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) mode. The IIT JAM question paper will be objective type and include three types of questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

JAM 2023 Application Form: How To Register